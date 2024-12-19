LISKEARD and the town of Kopychyntsi in Ukraine are marking a year today (December 19) since their twinning agreement was signed.
The two towns made history in December 2023 when mayors Bogdan Kelichavyi and Simon Cassidy met in person to put signatures on a document representing ongoing friendship and solidarity.
In the twelve months since, regular communication and activities have strengthened the connection between Cornwall and Ukraine. Groups have got together via Zoom to learn Ukrainian crafts, and a celebration evening in the Public Hall included a live link, with choirs singing songs from their counterparts in each country.
Liskeard was the first place in Cornwall to forge such a bond: Calstock has now followed suit, and many other towns are now considering it, said Cllr Cassidy.