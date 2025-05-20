THE first female mayor of Torpoint has returned to her post almost two decades later.
Councillor Julie Martin has been elected as the new mayor of Torpoint for the 2025/26 civic year.
She succeeds Cllr Gary Davis, who in handing over the mayoral chain, reviewed his year of office, giving thank you presentations, including one to the retiring deputy town mayor, Cllr Kim Brownhill.
Cllr Martin is no stranger to the mayor role, having become the town’s first female mayor back in 2005/06. Her deputy for the upcoming year will be Cllr Christine Goodman.
The Declaration of Acceptance of Office was read out and signed in front of honoured guests, councillors and residents of the town. Honoured guests included: Mayor of Liskeard, Cllr Christina Whitty, the Callington Portreeve Cllr Steven Pound, Cornwall Councillors Kate Ewert and Robert Parsonage, Freeman of Torpoint, Mike Pearn MBE.
Rev Jo Northey will serve as the mayor's chaplain and Ernie Eastment was chosen to serve as the mayor's cadet.
Following proceedings, Cllr Martin and Cllr Davis toasted each other, raising their glasses and drinking a toast to the 'Town of Torpoint'.
The council then re-affirmed the adoption of the General Power of Competence and the Civility and Respect pledge, before members confirmed their roles on committees, working parties and outside bodies.