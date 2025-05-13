The Young Fishermen Network (YFN) is an exciting initiative that has successfully connected tens of young commercial fishermen around the UK together and works significantly towards amplifying the voices of young food producers within our local fishing industry.
Nathan Outlaw, professional seafood chef and his team are keen supporters of the Young Fishermen Network REPs and hosted YFN at their Fish Kitchen. He said:“Our restaurant depends on local fishermen who choose to fish with care and understand the quality of their catch; just a decade ago Port Isaac was home to at least 10 full-time fishing boats but these days, we are down to just two. The fishermen are part of our community, so supporting them supports the future of the harbour.”
Nathan Outlaw’s team provided us with a talented filleting demonstration which commenced the preparation of our fantastic seafood feast. Young fishermen, joined with chefs and fish merchants chewed over the fishing industry and the value that seafood has to Cornwall as a county; we know that for every one fisherman there are 15 more jobs on land.
George Cleave, fish merchant, weaved his expert knowledge into our day with a focused educational discussion on how the young fishermen may care for their catch to improve quality, earning more for their premium produce. George explained what he looks for as a supplier of high-quality seafood and how he has diversified his business to stay competitive in the ever-changing industry.