Nathan Outlaw, professional seafood chef and his team are keen supporters of the Young Fishermen Network REPs and hosted YFN at their Fish Kitchen. He said:“Our restaurant depends on local fishermen who choose to fish with care and understand the quality of their catch; just a decade ago Port Isaac was home to at least 10 full-time fishing boats but these days, we are down to just two. The fishermen are part of our community, so supporting them supports the future of the harbour.”