A Greek restaurant in Looe has made it into the Michelin Guide on the first anniversary of its opening.
Yamas, owned by Looe chef Ben Palmer, is the second Looe restaurant to be added to the UK’s most prestigious guide.
It joins Ben Palmer’s first venture, The Sardine Factory, in the guide alongside only a handful of restaurants from South East Cornwall.
Ben, who shot to fame with the BBC series Great British Menu earlier this year, set up the new venture with business partner and head chef Nikos Oikonomopoulos just across the river from The Sardine Factory after Nikos moved to the Cornish seaside town from Kalamata, Greece in 2023.
“I can’t believe how much we have achieved this year,” said Ben, who was also awarded Best Trencherman’s Chef at the South West's most prestigious culinary awards in May this year. “The whole of 2024 has been an absolute whirlwind.
“Heading to the banquet in Paris to cook the starter course for Great British Menu was a dream of mine for two decades, so to experience that followed by the Trencherman’s and now this – I am just beyond grateful.
“The hospitality industry is suffering extremely challenging times at the moment, so to feel this level of support is truly humbling.
“Winter months are by far the hardest for all hospitality venues, but especially in Cornwall. We are hoping for a busy month of Christmas festivities at both restaurants, it’s so important for local businesses to support one another during these testing times.”
Nikos and Ben got to know each other in the idyllic town of Kardamyli, on the Greek Peninsula, when Ben and his family were regular visitors to the holiday destination.
They cooked up a storm together in September during the Looe Food and Drink Festival which showcased their talent alongside chefs from across the South West on East Looe’s Buller Quay.
Both restaurants will be featuring festive menus this Christmas season with Yamas showcasing an array of authentic Greek cuisine including Lamb Kleftiko, Greek Gigantes beans and Yamas Pork served with a citrus sauce.
