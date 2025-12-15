NORTHERN Irish alt-rock giants Snow Patrol are the sixth headline act announced for the 2026 Eden Sessions.
The internationally acclaimed band, known for their powerful ballads and emotive live performances, will play at the Eden Project on Thursday, June 18.
The 2026 date marks 10 years since the band first took to the Eden Sessions stage. They also returned for a special series of September Sessions in 2021.
The band, which formed in Dundee, Scotland, has released eight studio albums, with Final Straw (2003) marking their major-label breakthrough. The five-time Platinum record became one of the UK’s biggest albums of 2004.
The follow-up, Eyes Open (2006), cemented the band’s place in music history. It provided the huge hit, Chasing Cars, which was named the most played song on UK radio in the 21st Century, and the last song to be performed live on BBC’s Top of the Pops in 2006.
The latest album, The Forest is the Path (2024), went to number one in the UK and continues to deliver their cinematic sound and heartfelt lyricism.
With seven Meteor Ireland Music Awards, and BRIT and Grammy nominations under their belt, Snow Patrol carries its legacy forward through today’s ensemble of Nathan Connolly, founding member Gary Lightbody and Johnny McDaid.
Simon Townsend, Eden Sessions director, said: "Snow Patrol defined the 00s post-Britpop era, and it’s incredible to be welcoming them back to the Eden Sessions stage 10 years on from their first acclaimed show and during Eden’s landmark 25th year. Judging by their previous two performances, this one promises to be nothing short of spectacular.”
Already announced for next year’s Sessions are Becky Hill (June 20), Pixies (June 26), Bowling for Soup and Frank Turner (July 5), Bastille (July 9) and The Maccabees (July 11),
Tickets are available through www.edensessions.com.
