THE Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, known as one of the biggest endurance challenges, is seeking new participants in Cornwall.
Representatives from the race are visiting Fowey on Wednesday, February 19.
Along with a talk, the team is bringing one of the race yachts to the town’s harbour for free tours.
A spokesperson for the race said: “Those who take on the Clipper Race need no previous sailing experience before being intensively trained to face the record-breaking 40,000 nautical mile race around the globe on a 70-foot ocean racing yacht.
“The 11 competing teams are led by a professional skipper and first mate as they guide their race crew to battle storm-force winds, towering waves and the relentlessness of racing 24 hours a day for up to 30 days non-stop across some of the world’s most unforgiving oceans.
“Beginning in late-summer 2025, the Clipper 2025-26 race route is divided into eight legs and between 13 and 16 individual stages - including six ocean crossings – with participants choosing to complete the full circumnavigation or select one or multiple legs.
“On February 19 at Berrills Yard pontoon you can get access to one of the stripped-down yachts that is gearing up to depart for its next 11-month voyage around the world.
“Visit below deck and imagine yourself at a 40-degree angle, mid-ocean and thousands of miles from land, check out the nav station, galley, bunks and stowage, and see where each of the 20 race crew live when not on deck.
“Above deck, take the helm or try your hand on one of the 11 winches capable of lifting the sails up the 29m (95ft) mast.
“Also on February 19, at the discovery talk to be held at Fowey Gallants Sailing Club, recruitment director and former race crew member Chris Harris will tell you everything you need to know about taking on this extraordinary challenge. This is your chance to learn more about training, ports of call and the selection process for a wet, windy, hot and cold adventure of a lifetime.”
Chris said: “We’re so excited to be visiting Cornwall with one of our Clipper Race yachts, which has circumnavigated the world five times. This is the county where our founder, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, embarked from, back in 1968, to become the first person to sail solo non-stop around the globe.
“He has led the way in showing that people from all walks of life can achieve something extraordinary. Around 30 per cent of our crew have no previous sailing experience before they begin their four weeks’ training.
“Our talk at Fowey Gallants Sailing Club is for those people who are in search of a new adventure, and eager to test their limits beyond belief. There will be the opportunity to find out more about what we’re looking for in our crew.”
Tours are available at Berrills Yard pontoon from 4pm to 6pm and the talk will be given from 7pm to 8.30pm.
More details are available at clipperroundtheworld.com/events-calendar