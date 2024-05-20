“All rubbish must fit into the new bin or sack which our crews can monitor to ensure that residents are not exceeding the amount of rubbish they can put out. It also ensures that every household has a bin or sack that is the correct size and in good working order. Once the new waste service is in your area our crews will only collect rubbish from the new bins or sacks that we have provided. If you have an old bin or sack, we encourage you to repurpose it where possible, for example as garden storage.”