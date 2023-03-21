He wrote: “Tea time shows the small fields waiting,

Every thorn hedge straining in land before the South West gale.

Can it really be that this same carriage came from Waterloo?”

“On Wadebridge Station, what a breath of sea, scented the Camel Valley.

Cornish air, soft Cornish rains, and silence after steam.

As out of Derry’s stable, came the brake to drag us up those long, familiar hills,

Past haunted woods and oil lit farms, along to far Trebetherick, by the sounding sea.”