SOUTH West Water has been recognised with the prestigious Armed Forces Covenant Silver Award from the Ministry of Defence, celebrating the company’s strong and ongoing commitment to supporting members of the Armed Forces community in the workplace.
The award, part of the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS), honours employers who actively support and advocate for veterans, reservists, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers and military families.
To achieve silver status, organisations must demonstrate meaningful action, going beyond their formal pledges to embed inclusive policies and defence-friendly values across their operations.
Derek Folds, Process Safety Manager and Royal Navy veteran, played a key role in leading the company’s Armed Forces Covenant work. He said: “Achieving the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Award isn’t just a commendation for South West Water; it’s a powerful statement of our unwavering dedication to veterans, their families, reservists, and our Cadet Force Adult Volunteers.
“We proudly champion the recruitment of veterans into our diverse and inclusive teams, providing career paths that perfectly leverage their expertise and training. This award underscores our deep commitment to our collective futures.”
Since signing the Armed Forces Covenant in 2023, South West Water has taken significant steps to strengthen its support for service personnel and their families. This includes launching an internal Veterans Network Group, a dedicated space for veteran employees to connect, share advice and access peer mentoring and resources.
The company also works closely with military recruitment programmes, attends careers events and offers mentoring and development opportunities that recognise the value of military experience.
South West Water CEO, Susan Davy, echoed the sentiment, adding: “We are incredibly proud to receive the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Award, which reflects our deep respect and appreciation for those who serve, have served, and their families.
“We are committed to creating a workplace where veterans, reservists, and cadet force adult volunteers feel supported, valued and empowered to thrive.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.