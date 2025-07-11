THE town council has confirmed that demolition work for Liskeard’s long-awaited new bus hub will begin on Monday, July 21.
The first phase of works will see the Coronation Centre and the old St John’s Ambulance building taken down. The ATS building will follow, once utility disconnections are complete.
The project marks a major milestone in Liskeard’s plans to improve local transport infrastructure. The new bus hub is expected to enhance connectivity and create a safer, more efficient space for public transport users.
Liskeard Town Council will continue to provide updates as the project progresses.
