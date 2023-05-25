Armand Toms, the independent councillor for East Looe, said: “Years and years ago they put millions into dualling the A30 at the top of the county and have just done the same with the current work being done. They’ve done the same for St Austell but they’ve never done that for the A38. It peeves me – I’m as Cornish as the next guy and I see things going on to the north of me, to the west of me, but not around me.