THE skills and dedication of two of Cornwall’s Tri-Service Safety Officers have been recognised at a special ceremony held at Trewithen House in Probus.
Part of 15 full-time officers located across Devon and Cornwall, Kevin Goodreid and Kate Bourn’s roles are to provide early intervention, prevention and an operational response within the towns of Liskeard and Looe, as well as its surrounding areas.
Working collaboratively with Devon and Cornwall Police (DCP), Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS), South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) and Cornwall Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team, the pair help provide a unique and innovative approach to resolving community safety matters by jointly targeting and identifying issues.
Together their roles target and align with all the agencies priorities in relation to protection, prevention and response, whilst at the same time building sustainable and strong working relationships with partner agencies.
It allows for the opportunity to identify additional areas of concern together with fire safety, safeguarding, anti-social behaviour, protection matters, youth intervention and health, safety and wellbeing, allowing an officer to reduce the risks directly or assist with making agency referrals and arranging multi-agency meetings.
Now, both Kevin and Kate’s efforts have been highlighted by the Lord of Lieutenant of Cornwall, Colonel Edward Bolitho, who presented them both with special certificates of achievement as part of the Tri-Service’s 10th Anniversary celebrations.