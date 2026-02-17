VOLUNTEERS at the Eden Project celebrated “Voluntine’s Day” with a special breakfast on Friday, February 13, held as a thank you for their time and support to the educational charity.
As the Eden Project prepares to mark its 25th anniversary, Eden is set to thank more than 600 individuals who have volunteered at the site over the years.
This began with the “Voluntine’s Day” breakfast held on the Mediterranean Terrace, which gathered 40 volunteers, past and present, to recognise the vital role they play in bringing Eden to life for hundreds visitors each year.
Today, 80 regular volunteers support the organisation across a wide range of roles.
Lorraine Tonkin, head of volunteering at the Eden Project, said: “Volunteers are the glue that holds our communities together, so it’s wonderful to have the opportunity to thank some of our hard-working volunteers, who all play a part in making Eden what it is.
“Volunteering sits at the heart of Eden’s mission to bring people together and strengthen communities. National initiatives such as The Big Lunch and The Big Help Out aim to make volunteering more accessible and visible to everyone.”
