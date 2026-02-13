RESIDENTS are being invited to shine a spotlight on Saltash’s unsung heroes as nominations open for the 2026 Civic Awards.
Saltash Town Council is urging the community to come forward and recognise the individuals and groups whose dedication, kindness and hard work help make the town thrive.
Held annually, the awards recognise the dedication, achievement and community spirit that help shape life in Saltash. From volunteers and young achievers to sporting heroes and cultural champions, the awards shine a spotlight on those who consistently go the extra mile for the town.
Residents can now submit nominations using the official nomination form – with councillors encouraging as many people as possible to take part.
Among the categories is Contribution to the Community, honouring individuals or voluntary groups who bring people together, improve the town environmentally or aesthetically, or give their time to help others.
The Youth Achievement Award recognises an individual aged 18 or under who has made a significant positive impact, whether through acts of bravery, kindness, leadership or exceptional commitment to their community.
The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates long-standing dedication to Saltash, acknowledging those who have demonstrated outstanding service and commitment over many years.
Other categories include the Youth Group Leader Award, recognising inspirational volunteer leadership; Sporting Achievement, celebrating excellence in sport or dedication behind the scenes at local clubs; and Cultural Contribution, which highlights individuals who have enriched the town’s cultural life.
The council has noted awards are presented at the discretion of the panel. As a result, some categories may not be awarded in a given year, while others could have more than one recipient.
The Civic Award Policy and nomination form are available to download from the council’s website. A Word version of the nomination form can be requested by emailing [email protected].
