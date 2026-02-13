LATE-night travellers in Saltash have been handed a major boost after the Plymouth Night Bus was extended into 2026 following a highly successful trial.
The move means residents can continue to rely on the weekend service for safe, affordable journeys home after late shifts or nights out without the hefty taxi fare.
Operated by Stagecoach South West, the night network now firmly includes Saltash as part of a wider regional push to improve evening transport.
The Route 2 Saltash service runs hourly from midnight until 4am, stopping at Derry’s Cross 3, Plymouth Railway Station, Milehouse LC 6, Saltash Fore Street, Ploughboy, Yellow Tor Road and Broad Walk before looping back. Buses depart the bottom of Fore Street from 12.19am through to 4.19am.
