LOCAL residents will be excited to know that the installation of the new banking hub in Saltash is underway.
Cash Access UK has disclosed that the lease for the building has been signed and that building work is currently taking place.
The new banking hub will offer a variety of baking services to local people. Customers of all major banks can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.
Community bankers will also work on rotation within the banking hubs with a different bank available on each day of the week — Monday, Barclays; Tuesday, Lloyds; Wednesday, Halifax; Thursday, NatWest; Friday, Santander.