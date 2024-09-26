LISKEARD’S festival of all things woolly will mark its tenth anniversary with a birthday market and workshops in the town.
The 3 Bags Full event was launched in 2014 as a way to celebrate Liskeard’s historic connection with the wool trade and its modern day community of textile artists and hobby enthusiasts.
The market has grown each year and attracts hundreds of people to the Public Hall — this year’s event will be held on Saturday, October 5, 11am to 5pm.
Brightly-coloured yarnbombing has gone up in town in anticipation of the day, including colourful patchwork railings outside the post office, pillars festooned with pom poms and Mandala-themed panels in front of Parade House. Shops and cafes have joined in with quirky knitted and crocheted decorations.
The 3 Bags Full Wool Market will see the hall packed with stalls, and there’ll also be relaxing live music, a children’s craft corner and a pop-up café.
Among the stallholders will be Chat and Craft, who create new items from upcycled fabric waste; textile artists; handcrafted accessories and kits to take away and make yourself; and many unusual and hand-dyed yarn suppliers.
The £1 ticket will include a raffle entry, and all money raised on the door will go to the Liskeard and Looe Foodbank and Cornwall Mind.
A set of affordable and friendly Woolly Workshops is being held at Liskerrett Community Centre between October 7 to 17. Expert tutors are offering sessions in knitting, crochet, weaving, needle-felting, spinning and macrame. Many are suitable for beginners and others are aimed at people wanting to enhance their skills. A detailed leaflet is available from Liskeard Tourist Information Centre (at the Museum in Pike Street), who are also handling ticket sales.
Rachel Brooks, one of the organisers, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming people to the market and workshops again. We aim to run fun, friendly events which everyone enjoys. This year, the Wool Market will coincide with St Matthew’s Fair and we hope people will visit both while they’re in town.”
People can also find all the information about the Wool Market and Woolly Workshops at www.3bagsfull.org