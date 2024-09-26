A set of affordable and friendly Woolly Workshops is being held at Liskerrett Community Centre between October 7 to 17. Expert tutors are offering sessions in knitting, crochet, weaving, needle-felting, spinning and macrame. Many are suitable for beginners and others are aimed at people wanting to enhance their skills. A detailed leaflet is available from Liskeard Tourist Information Centre (at the Museum in Pike Street), who are also handling ticket sales.