A SINGER who famously married then divorced a ghost has revealed where people should go this Halloween to attract a ghost — including a prison in Cornwall.
Spooky rock singer Brocarde of Oxford famously married then split from the spirit of a Victorian solider and is now a paranormal investigator.
She is a horror influencer and has travelled the world documenting her stays in some of the world’s most haunted locations.
She has now revealed where people should go this Halloween to attract a ghost. They are Bodmin Jail, The Island of Dolls in Mexico City, Nevada State Prison, The Skirrid Inn in Wales and The Queen Mary ship in California.
Bodmin Jail
Brocarde also believes that there is a special spiritual energy often attached to former jail sites, and Bodmin Jail is no exception.
“Historically the site is quite beautiful and regardless of its resident spirits the site is a nice place to visit.” explained Brocarde.
“For me there was a strange mix of paranormal energy, the one that stuck with me was a weeping prisoner who was crying out for “His Mills, or Millicent.”
“He was incarcerated in the prison, unable to leave, and his desire to be reunited with his loved one was overpowering.
''I couldn’t work out if Millicent was his victim or someone on the outside, but it was a blood-curdling wailing cry that followed me inside the cell block.
“Certain areas are particularly menacing, if you study the building you’ll understand why the energy is more prolific near the lay lines and near the site that they used to commit the hangings.
''The other notable thing to mention is the apparitions of ghost children, for me a young tenacious boy playing hopscotch, who kept having his legs kicked out from under him by a prison guard. I learnt that children were also imprisoned at Bodmin, because at the time there was no legal age of criminal responsibility.”
The Island of Dolls
“The island is the site of a real life tragedy,” explained Brocarde. “Don Julian Santana Barrera founded the island of Dolls, after finding the body of a young girl that had drowned in water surrounding the island.
''A few days later, it’s said that he found a doll, floating in the same spot. Assuming it belonged to the little girl, he hung the doll in a nearby tree. As such the island of dolls was founded, over the years visitors have arrived with dolls as a mark of respect.”
When Brocarde arrived at the island, she said that she felt a sense of nothingness until she stepped foot inside one of the haunted shacks, that has a shrine to the little girl.
“The original doll was hanging from the wall and immediately sucked me in. It wasn’t like all the others, disfigured and dismembered it had a presence, it was whispering and calling me over… “Brocarde…Brocarde…”
''I began shaking and darted for the door of the shack, a piercing ringing began in my ears.
''I started sweating and shaking, and a loud heartbeat was pulsating through my ears. Compelled back toward the door of the shack, I stepped foot inside.
''Hundreds of dolls were staring at me, I could feel eyes everywhere, some locking with mine and following me round the room, the room was spinning, I was spinning, I had to get off the island immediately.”
To visit the Island of Dolls you need to take a long boat ride from Xochimilco which makes the island even more haunting as it’s harder to escape from.
The Nevada State Penitentiary
On a trip to Nevada, after hearing rumours of skin walkers and demonic ghosts, spooky singer Brocarde conjured the spirit of mass murder Carroll Edward "Eddie" Cole while conducting a paranormal investigation of The Nevada State Penitentiary, his spirit tried to possess her body as she was filming whilst locked inside the execution chamber on death row.
The singer’s body was pulled towards the execution bed as she entered a trance like state after being tormented by the ghost of the late Carroll Cole.
Brocarde states that it was the most terrifying place she’d ever encountered.
“I’ve had my fair share of uncomfortable encounters with ghosts, but the Nevada State Penitentiary is easily the most terrifying place I’ve ever visited, it’s so active, the prison is huge and pitch black after dark, I could barely stomach being in there.”
“I was really affected for says after my visit to the prison, meeting the spirit of a mass murder is definitely on a different level, and I was scared of what the force was capable of. I was warned that he was violent towards women guests, and I felt the sensation of choking and being dragged towards the bed when I was in the execution chamber. I really had to fight hard to stop the spirit his possessing me.”
The Skirrid Inn, Wales
After her divorce from Edwardo the ghost, Brocarde developed an appetite for understanding paranormal activity, so she checked herself in to one of Wales most haunted pubs, The Skirrid Inn, to establish if she was actually a ghost magnet or if Edwardo was a one-off.
“I found this a particularly eerie place, the energy in certain areas was just off.
''Hundreds of people were hung on the site, as it’s a former courthouse, and it’s believed that the spirit of the hangman is still seeking out victims to this day,” Brocarde explained. “My visit was especially troubling as I was dragged from my bed in the dead of night.
“So if you’re looking for an authentic paranormal experience, this little pub in rural Wales is worth a visit.”
Queen Mary Ship
Brocarde experienced a ghost within a scare maze at the Dark Harbour Launch Party, which is held onboard the Queen Mary Ship in Long Beach.
Re-capping on the incident, Brocarde explained, “I could instantly differentiate between what was part of the haunted attraction and what was something far darker.
''The sensation of disorientation, and a stabbing migraine came out of nowhere, I could feel something grabbing on my leg, it was the hand of a young child it was ferocious, the ghost was grabbing onto me asking me to save them and I felt an intense drowning sensation like I was suffocating and being smothered.
''In these few short moments time stood still, my channels are always open, but I was caught off guard by this because it’s not a clean space, there are multiple distractions.
“I stood still for a few moments, on my own inside the maze, I was surrounded by a world designed to scare me, but being scared by something far darker. I decided to leave the maze quickly, the character actors seemed almost humorous after that encounter.”
Although the maze has character actors, they are forbidden to touch any guests, and they typically jump scare and run away. Brocarde believes her encounter was outside of this.
The Queen Mary is said to be haunted by over 150 ghosts and over 300 people have died on the ship, due to its dark, troubled past it is said to be one of the most haunted locations in the USA with visitors frequently experiencing paranormal activity, so an ideal place to visit if you’re looking for a scare this Halloween.
Many people have sighted the ghost of a young girl who drowned in the First Class swimming pool, the scare maze is located near the area that the young girl is believed to have drowned.