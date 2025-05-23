DONATIONS for people in need in war-torn Ukraine will be accepted in the St Austell area on Saturday (May 31).
Members of the Lions Club of St Austell are resuming collections for citizens in the Eastern European country.
A spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to say that the Lions Club of St Austell will be resuming collections for Ukraine on Saturday, May 31, between 10am and 11am at St Mary's Church car park in St Blazey Gate.
“This month we would welcome donations of feminine hygiene products, male hygiene products, baby food, baby clothes (no adult clothing, thank you), first-aid products, sleeping bags and in-date medicines. Thank you for your continuing support and we look forward to seeing you there.”