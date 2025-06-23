A WOMAN was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision on the Tamar Bridge on Monday morning (June 23).
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.55am, after a car overturned near the toll booths. The vehicle came to rest on its side.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police, fire and ambulance personnel attended the incident. One woman was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be released by firefighters.
“She was transported to Derriford Hospital for assessment. Her condition is not currently known.”
Despite the incident, no other lanes on the bridge were closed.
Comments
