Devon and Cornwall Police have announced that a woman in her 60s has died following a collision which took place this morning near Notter, Saltash on the A38.
It was reported that emergency services were notified at around 9.30am today (October 12) to reports of a collision between a car and a lorry.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The driver of the car sustained fatal injuries as a result of the incident and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
"The driver of the lorry was uninjured."
It has been reported that road closures are still in place while officers investigate at the scene. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area for the time being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log 198 12/10/23.