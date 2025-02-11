AN 83-year-old woman has died following a road traffic collision on the A390.
Police were called at around 10.45am last Tuesday (February 4) following reports of a single vehicle collision on the A390 between St Ive and Merrymeet
Ambulance and fire services were both called to the scene and a road closure was put in place until just before 2pm.
The driver, an 88-year-old woman and her passenger, an 83-year-old woman, both from the Callington area, sustained what were at the time were considered minor injuries and were transported to Derriford Hospital.
However, the front seat passenger died yesterday [Monday, February 10] at Derriford Hospital as a result of her injuries. Her next of kin has been informed.
Anybody who witnessed the incident, or who has dash-cam footage, who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 or visit their website quoting 50250029511