The Bodmin Rotary’s new Winter Warmers campaign will raise funds to buy electrically heated fleece throws to give to elderly people in Bodmin who might otherwise struggle to stay warm in their homes this winter. These throws are soft, cosy, and cost little to run compared to central heating or other heaters. They can be used as an extra layer on top of bedclothes or to snuggle under when sitting in a chair. Using a heated throw can reduce the amount of energy needed to stay warm and safe and could even save a life.