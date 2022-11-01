Winter Warmers campaign launched
Bodmin Rotary Club is on a mission this winter to help as many of Bodmin’s elderly people as possible stay warm and well.
Many people will struggle to stay warm at home as temperatures drop and energy prices rise. An estimated 9,700 deaths every year in Britain are caused by living in a cold house. Public Health England suggest that over one-fifth (22%) of excess deaths during winter are directly linked to cold homes. These figures are even more shocking when we realise that these deaths are entirely preventable.
Changes in our bodies and lifestyles as we age, put elderly people at the highest risk of succumbing to a cold-related death. Living in cold temperatures can lead to high blood pressure and a weakened immune system, which puts older people at greater risk of developing respiratory and cardiovascular disease alongside other seasonal illnesses.
The Bodmin Rotary’s new Winter Warmers campaign will raise funds to buy electrically heated fleece throws to give to elderly people in Bodmin who might otherwise struggle to stay warm in their homes this winter. These throws are soft, cosy, and cost little to run compared to central heating or other heaters. They can be used as an extra layer on top of bedclothes or to snuggle under when sitting in a chair. Using a heated throw can reduce the amount of energy needed to stay warm and safe and could even save a life.
Su Tune, Bodmin Rotary Club’s President said: “We understand that there are almost 200 severely frail elderly people in Bodmin and many more housebound. These people are at the greatest risk of having serious, life threatening, health problems if they cannot stay warm.
“We are not recommending that elderly people use the throws instead of using their usual heating systems, but we know that some may be tempted to go without heat to avoid a large bill. We hope that people will donate whatever they can to help us to make a difference and even save a life this winter.”
To donate, go to the Bodmin Rotary website at www.bodminrotary.org.uk and follow the links in the Winter Warmers Campaign article. Donations can also be made to the Bodmin Rotary Club’s Winter Warmers page on the Invest My Community platform using the link:
https://app.investmycommunity.com/campaigns/rotary-club-of-bodmin-trust-fund-5307 To donate via cheque or cash or bank transfer please contact us on [email protected]
