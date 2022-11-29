Mother and daughter have the opportunity to hang their Christmas wreaths on the doors of Downing Street.
Every year the British Christmas Tree Growers association holds a competition to find the best Christmas tree and wreaths in the UK. The overall champion tree then supplies the Christmas tree that stands outside 10 Downing Street and the overall wreath winner gets to hang their wreath on the doors of Number 10 and 12.
Margaret Dungey, has been making wreaths for over 50 years and taught daughter, Helen Edge, to create wreaths which they sell at the Christmas tree farm. Every year the team enter the growers competition, last year they were runners up, but this year Santa Trees in Liskeard were crowned overall winner for both the natural and decorated wreath categories.
Helen said: “We are super proud. After being runners up last year we were over the moon. You don’t get an opportunity like this often and it was nice to be recognised as growers by growers”
Helen’s husband was able to deliver the fresh, remade wreaths to Downing Street last Friday (November 25) where he was able to see the Christmas lights switch on.
The wreaths will be hung on the door over the festive period. Helen and Margaret will make the journey to London in the summer for a tour of Downing Street.