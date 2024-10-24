THE winners of the 2024 Cornwall National Landscape photography competition have been revealed.
The theme of this year’s competition was ‘Celebrating People and Place’. People were asked to capture what makes the county’s landscape so special to them, from flora and fauna, to bees, birds and diverse landscapes. A panel of judges selected the winners from over 100 entries.
The winners:
First place: ‘Last Light at Port Quin’ by Frank Leavesley. Frank said: “I just love this little bay. I was so pleased to capture the light from the cottage as day turned into night.” Frank won a £500 staycation voucher from Classic Cottages.
Second place: ‘Swimmers at Porthcurno’ by Jess Feldon. Jess said her image “represents connection and community in our wonderful coastal county.” Jess won a Tour and Tea for Two worth £200 at St Michael’s Mount, donated by the St Aubyn Foundation.
Third Place: ‘Gunwalloe Storm’ by Caroline Pack. Caroline said: “I loved the way the seafoam could easily pass for snow, and the juxtaposition of the man-made (steps) with the vegetation and the power of the elements.” Caroline won a signed copy of the book, 12 Stories for 12 Sections and a Cornwall National Landscape Goody Bag.
Highly commended – People & Place: ‘Between Northcott Mouth and Crooklets Beach, Bude’ by Robin Rowling. Robin said: “I love walking along the beach from Northcott Mouth to Bude at low tide observing the different patterns made by the movement of the sea and sand.”
Highly commended – Dark Skies: ‘Row Boat Under the Milky Way’ by Chris Colyer Cornwall. Chris said: “Row Boat Under the Milky Way was taken at Porthgwarra. The nature of the cove means that a Milky Way shot is only possible at certain times of the year. A special location!” Chris and Robin both win a Cornwall National Landscape Goody Bag.
A selection of the images will be shared with Cornish poets to use as inspiration for verse, and turned into a book and exhibition in the spring.
Cornwall National Landscape is the name for the protected landscape in Cornwall, in law a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), endorsed by Natural England.