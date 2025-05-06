LESS than five months after its grand opening, Torpoint-based Jenna Corrigan Design Co is making waves, securing finalist positions in not one, but two prestigious categories at the upcoming UK Small Business Awards.
The fledgling website design business, specializing in bespoke solutions for the glamping and hospitality sectors, is in the running for both ‘Best Website Design Business’ and ‘Best New Business’ accolades at the awards in Birmingham in December.
Founder Jenna Corrigan expressed her elation, stating: “Can't quite believe it’s real! Still buzzing from the news... This has given me such a boost of motivation! It’s a reminder that hard work and passion do pay off.”
Jenna Corrigan Design Co focuses on crafting visually stunning and functionally integrated websites for glamping and hospitality venues across the UK. These aren’t just pretty pages; Jenna’s designs incorporate crucial tools like booking systems, payment gateways, and marketing features, streamlining online operations for busy owners and empowering them to boost direct bookings.
The journey to this recognition has been a testament to her resilience. Having relocated from South Africa to the UK in February 2022, she launched her business in January 2025, facing the daunting task of building from scratch in a new country without prior business experience or local connections.
“Moving from South Africa, I was daunted by the idea of starting Jenna Corrigan Design Co while still trying to find my feet,” she admitted. “With no UK business experience and no network to rely on, I had to build everything from the ground up.”
Being shortlisted for the UK Small Business Awards, which celebrate outstanding enterprises nationwide, is a significant achievement for the young company - and underlines the impact and potential of the business in the competitive landscape of website design and small businesses.