LOOE’S first and last ever bank could become a wine bar.
The Grade II Listed former Lloyd’s Bank building was originally constructed as a townhouse in the 19th century and opened as a bank in 1928. Its first floor was also for a time the home of Looe’s doctor’s surgery. Lloyd’s was the last bank to close in the town, in January 2023.
The plan (which can be found using reference PA24/09394) would see the ground floor converted into a wine bar, with the rear flat roof to be used as a terrace. The upper two floors would be converted into a single residential unit.
The applicants have researched the history of the building, which lies within Looe’s conservation area. A detailed account prepared by Silverlake Design Ltd describes events such as the bank’s practical support to the local fishing industry and businesses during the depression era, and the relocation of the doctor’s surgery in 1964, when by law, it was deemed unsuitable for patients due to it being up a flight of stairs.
Much of the property’s historic fabric has been lost, and the applicants say they intend to reveal and enhance heritage features.
“The property has been built into the cliff face at the rear. This has resulted in ongoing problems with damp,” says Silverlake Design.
“Extensive work in the 1980s attempted to resolve this, but the issues remain
ongoing. The ground floor has been extensively altered and all partitioning is from the 20th Century, designed to suit the functional requirements of the bank. As a result, there has been wholesale loss of historic platform and fabric. Much work was implemented prior to the 1973 listing.
“The building presents opportunities to improve its condition, quality and character ...such that it can provide a valuable contribution to the town’s architectural legacy for the future.”