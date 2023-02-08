The family with three children eventually moved to Argyll fishing village, where Kenneth began “Messing about in boats.” When Kenneth was five years old, his mother had a fourth child but sadly died two weeks later. His father who had a drink problem packed all the children off to their ‘Granny Ingle’ in England at Cookham Dean, so he grew up near the River Thames, abutted by wonderful countryside and scenery. Aged nine Kenneth went to boarding school in Oxford, still near the river. He had hoped to go to Oxford University, but there was no money available so he was given a job in London at the Bank of England.