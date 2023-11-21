This year’s all-new Tunnel of Lights is set to be an immersive Christmas experience that will delight the young and the young at heart when it opens at the Shipwreck Treasure Museum, Charlestown on Saturday, November 25.
The ever-popular event is in its fifth year and will take visitors on a special journey to the ‘Christmas Land’ in the North Pole.
It’s where you’ll join Santa’s team and find out exactly how he and his team make Christmas happen each year.
Wander through the UK’s longest indoor tunnel of tens of thousands of twinkling lights, experience snow fall, get hands on making Christmas crafts, and write and post a letter to Santa.
Pause at the ‘Glögg Stop’ to enjoy Scandinavian-inspired festive drinks and sweet treats and why not step inside our giant snow globe to capture that perfect Christmas image.
New for 2023 people can also book to meet Santa at Charlestown daily from Friday, December 15, to Sunday, December 24.
For more information and to book visit shipwreckcharlestown.co.uk
Competition
We are offering one lucky family (two adults, two children, age three to 17 years) the chance to win tickets to see the sparkling Tunnel of Lights at the Shipwreck Treasure Museum, Charlestown from Saturday, November 25 to Sunday, December 31.
Pick up this week's paper for more information about how to enter.
Deadline for entries is 5pm on Sunday, December 3. Editor’s decision is final. Terms and conditions can be found on our website.