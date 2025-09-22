A WILDLIFE co-ordinator at a tourist attraction in Cornwall was the guest speaker at a Probus Club of St Austell lunch.
Toby Davis, the wildlife co-ordinator at the Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey, told of plans to introduce red squirrels.
A spokesperson for the club said: “Toby’s roots are here as his great-grandfather, Charles Ball, was a roadman at the estate, making and maintaining roads and paths.
“Sadly, he was killed in action during the First World War and was buried in a military cemetery in France.
“Toby’s extensive job description covers the administration and implementation of the creation, maintaining, monitoring and recording of wildlife features at the Lost Gardens of Heligan and organising volunteer groups for special requirements.
“Some specific events include the installation of beavers in a safe enclosure area where they have built their own lodges and dams. Two adult beavers have produced two kits.
“It is anticipated that the dams the beavers make will reduce the risk of flooding in Mevagissey in times of heavy storm water.
“Also introduced into the Lost Valley at the attraction are water voles. Initially, 40 were brought in, with more expected, plus some pups born recently.
“The insect centre, ‘Buggingham Palace’, has seen glow-worms being produced with plans to be able to release more soon.
“There is a hedgehog rescue centre to care for and rehabilitate hedgehogs in need.
“Meanwhile, 50 bat boxes are in place to record and study differing bat species.
“In addition, barn owls are monitored via cameras in their nesting boxes, and two chicks have hatched this year.
“Toby has volunteer groups surveying butterflies, bees, fungi and wildflowers at various times throughout the year at Heligan.
“A new enclosure is being installed to cater for red squirrels, and it is planned to encourage these to become established and prosper.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.