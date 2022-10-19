Wildanet CEO shortlised for award
Subscribe newsletter
THE Chief Executive of Liskeard-based broadband provider Wildanet, has been named as a semi-finalist in the ‘Women in Tech’ category of the West Country Women Awards.
The awards, which recognise women in business across the region, attracted more than 1,000 nominations across 15 categories.
Helen Wylde joined the Wildanet board as a non-exec director in 2021 as part of a strategy that saw her assume the role of Chief Executive Officer in 2022.
An expert in innovation and digital transformation, Helen’s experience spans Vodafone, O2, Parcelforce and the Transport Systems & Connected Places Catapult. Helen received the Women Business Leaders Award for Technology and Digital 2019 and joined Wildanet from her previous role as Managing Director of East Coast Trains, trading as LUMO.
In the last 12 months Wildanet has taken on more than 100 staff and now employs 140 people from its Liskeard base, where it recently opened its headquarters in the landmark Grade II listed Westbourne House in the centre of town. More than 90% of its staff come from Cornwall and Devon.
Helen said: “I’m delighted to be a semi-finalist in the Women in Tech category. At Wildanet we are passionate about nurturing talent and helping people be the best they can be, and I hope these awards will inspire more women and girls to consider a career in tech.”
Wildanet was founded in 2017 with a mission to bring high speed broadband to areas threatened with being left behind by the digital revolution. The business is investing £50-million as it accelerates the roll-out of its gigabit-capable fibre and wireless network to towns and villages across Cornwall and Devon, and the wider South West.
Wildanet was recently shortlisted for a major telecoms industry award having been selected as a finalist in the coveted ISPA Awards in the Best Rural ISP (internet service provider) category.
The Grand Final of the West Country Women Awards takes place on December 1.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |