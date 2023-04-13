There has been an anxious watch on our Cornish Reservoirs this winter, not being as full enough, with general concern over the huge influx of visitors this summer. Those of us with long memories living in rural areas remember hearing about our parents trundling to the village well to collect water. We are very lucky to live in a country where we take this commodity for granted. The WI has continually submitted topical resolutions on water and sewage, starting in 1928 leading the way to proper debate on the many aspects of water supply and in the 70’s highlighting the much higher cost of water in the rural areas. Now the topic of this particular resolution in 2023 is featuring on water quality in rivers, the UK has over 600 designated Bathing Waters which are mostly coastal and certainly we have heard plenty on that topic in our local news in recent months. There is also a timely reminder in the April CN under the Green Corner that we must save water in the home saying climate change is impacting on our lives due to the more frequent extreme weather patterns.