Who Should I see — doctor or a physio?
In short, a physiotherapist could be a great starting point for musculoskeletal disorders.
What do we mean by musculoskeletal disorders?
Musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions affect the joints, bones and muscles, it encompasses conditions such as arthritis, back pain and sports injuries. It’s a huge subject as there are more than 200 musculoskeletal conditions (we won’t cover them all here!)
A recent *study concluded that:
- Physiotherapists provide a professional alternative to doctors for musculoskeletal disorders.
- Physiotherapists make similar diagnostic and management decisions to orthopaedic surgeons
- Patients are as, or more, satisfied with seeing a Physiotherapist than a GP
A Physiotherapist is trained to fully assess and diagnose musculoskeletal disorders if indicated the follow are common modalities for treatment by a physiotherapist:
- Hands on therapy – mobilisations/ manipulations/ massage
- Pain management – TENS, acupuncture
- Exercise – rehabilitation, strengthening, stretching, loading programmes
- Electrotherapy – ultrasound, shockwave
- Aids – splints, supports, taping, braces
However, physiotherapists are also trained to identify conditions that are not physiotherapy related and will always refer you to a GP if they feel it is necessary.
To book an assessment or have a chat to see if we can help call, Caradon Physio and Wellness Centre on 01752 202202 or email us at [email protected]
For more information on our clinics visit www.caradonphysio.co.uk
‘Physiotherapist’ is a protected title and can only be used by those who are: fully qualified, holding a degree or diploma in Physiotherapy, and, a member of the HCPC (Health and Care Professions Council).
To check your therapist’s registration, go to www.hcpc-uk.co.uk
* Reference: Substitution of doctors with physiotherapists in the management of common musculoskeletal disorders: a systematic review D. Marks et al. / Physiotherapy 103 (2017) 341–351
