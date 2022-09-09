Where to find Books of Condolence and Proclamations happening in your area

Books of condolence have been opened in the Public Hall, and in churches in the town. Sunday services will continue at St Martin’s Church, said The Reverend Steve Morgan, as the congregation worships the God that Queen Elizabeth herself loved and worshipped so dearly. Before each service there will be an act of remembrance and a time of silence. On Sunday afternoon there will be a special service of prayer and remembrance, and the church will be open for people to leave flowers, to pray, and to sign a book of condolence if they wish.