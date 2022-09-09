Where to find Books of Condolence and Proclamations happening in your area
Towns and villages in South East Cornwall have joined communities across the country and the globe in marking the beginning of a national period of mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
As soon as the sad news of the death of the Queen broke, a long and meticulously planned sequence of events known as Operation London Bridge was set in motion. This is a description of the announcement of the Queen’s passing, what will take place during the national period of mourning, and the arrangements for her funeral. Operation Spring Tide, which now runs alongside, describes the formal processes and arrangements for the accession of King Charles III to the throne.
Cornwall Council and town and parish councils have all been planning their own responses and events. Staff have been putting these plans into action, in order to enable residents to join in expressing their grief and their respects to Her Majesty The Queen, and so that people can gather together to mark the accession of her son as a new monarch.
How can members of the public show their respects, and when will the Proclamation ceremonies take place?
Liskeard
Books of condolence have been opened in the Public Hall, and in churches in the town. Sunday services will continue at St Martin’s Church, said The Reverend Steve Morgan, as the congregation worships the God that Queen Elizabeth herself loved and worshipped so dearly. Before each service there will be an act of remembrance and a time of silence. On Sunday afternoon there will be a special service of prayer and remembrance, and the church will be open for people to leave flowers, to pray, and to sign a book of condolence if they wish.
A live showing of the funeral service for Her Majesty The Queen will take place at the Public Hall.
The Liskeard Proclamation reading will be on Sunday, September 11 at 3pm.
Looe
Books of Condolence are now open at the Community and Library Hub, the Guildhall and in addition books will also be open at the Churches of St Nicholas and St Martin. The Churches will be open to the public 24 hours a day during the mourning period for quiet reflection and thought.
The books will be available during the normal hours of opening of the Community Hub and Guild Hall
There will be an Official Proclamation Ceremony by the Mayor of Looe on Saturday 10th September at 2 pm, followed by a Proclamation of Accession at the War Memorial on Bullers Quay. All are warmly welcome. A civic service is also planned, and a two-minute silence will be held on the day of the Queen’s funeral.
Floral tributes can be laid at the War Memorial.
Callington
A Book of Condolence has been opened and can be signed in the Town Hall during opening hours (Mon-Fri, 9am- 2pm)
The Council is encouraging anyone who would like to lay flowers to place their bouquets at the town’s War Memorial.
Torpoint
In Torpoint, messages of Condolence can be left at the town’s Library and Community Hub over the next 10 days.
A floral tribute was laid by mayor of Torpoint Rachel Evans earlier today at Sparrow Park, and members of the public who wish to place flowers are encouraged to lay their bouquets unwrapped.
Saltash
In Saltash, Books of Condolence are open at the Guildhall and at the town’s Library. Residents can also sign a virtual Book of Condolence at www.saltash.gov.uk
A special church service is being planned, with time and location soon to be announced.
Church bells rang out from St Nicholas and St Faith Church at noon today, and following a two-minute silence, mayor Richard Bickford lay a floral tribute to the Queen at the Memorial Peace Garden. Members of the public are asked to leave unwrapped flowers.
Menheniot
In Menheniot, the Proclamation to announce the accession of King Charles III will take place on the Village Green at 1.30pm on Monday (September 12). All are very welcome.
Floral tributes may be laid by the flagpole, and a Book of Condolence will be opened in the Old School from Tuesday September 13.
Dobwalls
Dobwalls United Church has been open today to members of the public for quiet reflection, and a Book of Condolence is to be opened in the church over the coming days. Those who wish to lay flowers should place them to the side of the pathway leading to the church.
