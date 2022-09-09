A wreath laying will take place today by the Mayor of Liskeard
At 4pm today (Friday, September 9) the Mayor of Liskeard, Councillor Simon Cassidy, will lay a wreath at the fountain on behalf of the town.
Members of the public are invited to attend and may lay their floral tributes, if they wish, after this time. The fountain will be the location for all floral tributes of the town.
All plastic and cellophane is asked to be removed from any tributes prior to laying.
His Majesty, King Charles III, will address the nation this evening at 6pm.
Tomorrow morning (Saturday, September 10) the official proclamation of the King will be made in London, at this point all flags will be returned to full mast throughout the day, when they will be returned to half mast until the funeral.
Cornwall Councils proclamation will be Sunday, September 11 at 1pm. The Mayor will relay the proclamation in Liskeard at The Fountain on September, 11 at 3pm
A Book of Condolence is available in the Mayor’s Parlour at the Public Hall between 9am and 5pm Monday to Saturday until after the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
