THERE IS plenty going on in this week’s Cornish Times which is out now.
We hear from the sister of Bodmin’s Mike Allen who, along with Mike’s dog Enzo, will run a half marathon in his memory following his death last month.
Over in Liskeard, those who love sport could be in luck as plans for a sports facility in the town could be resurrected.
We hear from the mother of ten-year-old Indigo-violet Tubbritt as she prepares to take on the Three Peaks Challenge with her school while Labour MP Daniel Zeichner visited the public hall to discuss the party’s rural affairs policies.
Lanivet is a small community just outside of Bodmin and plans for a pre-school are dividing the village. Read all about what are causing the problems.
Close by in Lostwithiel, an 11-year-old from the town has been nominated for this year’s BAFTA Young Game Designers, while the annual fun day was held recently. Inside are reports and pictures.
There is always plenty going on along the south coast of Cornwall.
A dog show has been held in Millpool while a mermaid event in Polperro proved popular.
In Fowey, a former chairman of a church has spoken out following allegations of the church being sexist.
Over in Saltash this year’s Forder Fete was held while the St John’s Ambulance unit has held their centenary.
Saltash is known as the Gateway to Cornwall and the Tamar Toll Action Group have been busy campaigning once more as they aim to get the tolls scrapped. Read Kerenza Moore’s piece on the latest.
In Lanreath, locals are campaigning to get the roof on the village hall sorted before winter while plans to rebuild The Cheesewring Hotel have been submitted.
In Callington, there’s joy for Darren Tait as he was crowned ‘Citizen of the Year’.
The latest Westminster column from Conservative MP for South East Cornwall Sheryll Murray as she visits local constituents, plus all the community news from across the patch.
Summer means it is the show season. Inside this week’s paper is a report on the recent Royal Bath and West Show as well as a preview of the Royal Cornwall Show that gets underway today through to Saturday.