What’s in this week’s Cornish Times
Subscribe newsletter
THERE’S plenty of news coming out of Looe in this week’s Cornish Times.
We hear about the new 20p toilet charge at Millpool in the town with a mixed reaction from locals, while plans for new housing in West Looe have been quashed and called an ‘unwarranted extension’.
Also in the town we hear how funding to restore an old lighthouse has failed.
On a more positive note, Looe Carnival Week returned with a bang and inside are pictures and report.
Up in Liskeard questions have been asked about where money has been going on the astro turf facility at Liskeard School and Community College
Over in Saltash we hear the latest from the Lions club and news of a second memorial bench in Stephens Church, while up the A388 at Callington a recent barrow push from Callington to South Hill has raised plenty of money.
There’s also news of a motorcycle ride finishing at BS Embroidery Plus in Liskeard while there’s a report and pictures from the Rilla Mill Summer Fayre, plus much more including Bodmin’s Georgina Hide performing flag-raising duties at the Commonwealth games and former BBC Spotlight presenter Justin Leigh’s column on the success of England Women who won the European Championships recently.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |