Hundreds of students took to the soggy grounds of Great Trethew last Friday (October 13) for the first race of the primary schools cross-country league.
On a very wet and windy day, pupil, teachers and parents travelled to Trethew just outside of Liskeard to take part in the event.
After the race, The Cornish Times spoke to a number of parents and carers who wanted to congratulate those who took part.
Debbie Bindon said: “My two children ran today, Hannah and Ben. Ben ran with the Year three and four boys and Hannah ran with the Year three and four girls- she did brilliantly being the only one from her school in the race.”
Stacie Sweeney added: “I would like to say a huge well done to the Sweeney brothers from Bishop Cornish School who both came first in their races!
“Jacob won the year three to four boys race and Lucas won the year five to six boys race!”
Michelle George said: “Huge congratulations to all who took part in the cross country at Great Trethew. It was a fantastic turn out and really well organised. The weather was relentless but it didn’t deter our little runners. “My son Edward George entered for the first time, representing Carbeile Junior School and I’m so proud to announce he came in 5th which is an amazing achievement on his first attempt competing against so many other schools.
“Well done Edward. Well done Carbeile. Can’t wait for the next one.”
This race was the first of five. Proposed itinerary for other races look to be on; November 17, January 19, February 2 and March 1.
RESULTS:
There were 463 starters and 462 finishers and 34 schools out of 37 took part.
Year 3 and 4 girls -
1st - Emilia Kennedy, Year 4, Pensive
2nd - Ivy Sanderson, Year 4, Antony
3rd - Shara Ingleby, Year 4, Burraton
Year 3 and 4 boys -
1st - Jacob Sweeney, Year 4, Bishop Cornish
2nd - Fletcher Trevarthen, Year 4, Darite
3rd - Christopher Weatherell, Year 3, Millbrook
Year 5 and 6 girls -
1st - Florrie Zinn, Year 6, Carbeile
2nd - Tilly Day, Year 6, Dobwalls
3rd - Olivia Barr, Year 6, Landrake
Year 5 and 6 boys -
1st - Lucas Sweeney, Year 6, Bishop Cornish
2nd - Joseph Cox, Year 6, St Stephens
3rd - Harrison Riley, Year 6, Pelynt