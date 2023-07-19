At the weekend it was a real pleasure to attend the Torpoint Civic Service and parade. I would like to thank new Mayor Gary Davis for his kind invitation. It was fantastic to see so much of the town get involved in the event to welcome the many visiting dignitaries which included; Toby Ashworth, The High Sheriff of Cornwall; Cllr Pauline Giles, the Chairman of Cornwall Council, Captain Jane Roe, Commanding Officer for HMS Raleigh and many other Mayors from other towns.