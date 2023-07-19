Last week I attended the public consultation on flooding in Looe.
It was good to be able to attend this, the last of three public days of consultation, in the Quayside Centre on West Looe harbourside.
It allowed me to speak to the organisers about the feedback they have received from Looe residents and how they want to proceed.
I have always maintained that doing nothing is not an option due to the damage to the economy and the town, and this consultation is now showing the town what the options will actually look like. Change is never going to be easy, especially in such a beautiful town which relies so heavily on its tourism industry.
That is why it is important to get the decisions right and I will also be wanting to look closely at the actual construction phase and how that will affect the town too. Details of the Looe Flood and Regeneration Scheme are available on the letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/looe-flood-defence website and comments can be made through the survey on the page until July 21.
At the weekend it was a real pleasure to attend the Torpoint Civic Service and parade. I would like to thank new Mayor Gary Davis for his kind invitation. It was fantastic to see so much of the town get involved in the event to welcome the many visiting dignitaries which included; Toby Ashworth, The High Sheriff of Cornwall; Cllr Pauline Giles, the Chairman of Cornwall Council, Captain Jane Roe, Commanding Officer for HMS Raleigh and many other Mayors from other towns.
I must praise the many young people who took part in the event especially from the world of scouting and local schools. I would like to thank Reverend Michael Woodall and Reverend Annabel King for leading the service. Together we sang The National Anthem, Trelawny, Jerusalem and This is My Cornwall.
Last week at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities questions in Parliament I asked about the nationally significant infrastructure projects and put forward a plea to include the A38 in this. It is important to raise the issues facing the A38 with as many departments as possible to increase the case.
I was pleased that the Minister said that the Department would raise the case with the Department of Transport as well. I am determined to keep raising this important artery until work is moved forward.
At Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee last week we discussed the Water companies and quizzed Thames Water and OFWAT, the water regulator. Another investigation the Committee is undertaking is into soil health. We are asking for farmers views and these can be given via soilsurvey.uk on the internet.
Back in the constituency I attended one of the regular Cornwall Council Cabinet and MP meetings. As part of the agenda we talked about school funding and are keen to see more funding for Cornish schools.
We also discussed levelling up funding which is being provided by the government. I am keen to see more of this spent in South East Cornwall.
If you are involved in a project which you think may qualify for funding please contact my office on 01579 344428 or email me at [email protected] and I will send more details.