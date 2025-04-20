A LEADING Saltash business is looking to the future with the installation of a new 600kW ground-mounted solar array, marking a significant milestone on its journey towards Net Zero.
China Fleet Country Club has developed the new renewable energy facility over one kilometre from its main site, nestled with the landscape of its golf course.
Delivered in partnership with renewable energy experts ZLC Energy, the project highlights the club’s long-term commitment to sustainability, carbon reduction and environmental leadership within the region.
The project has been made possible through £260,000 in funding from the UK Government via the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Shared Prosperity Fund. This investment supports local sustainability initiatives and reinforces China Fleet Country Club's position as a leader in environmental responsibility.
“This initiative builds on the success of our existing 400kW solar installation on the roofs of our buildings, which already provides a substantial portion of our energy needs,” said Dean Bennett, Managing Director at China Fleet Country Club. “Together, these solar arrays will further reduce the club’s reliance on non-renewable energy.”
Beyond renewable energy, China Fleet Country Club has long been committed to sustainability. The Club has implemented a range of eco-friendly measures, including energy-efficient lighting, an on-site water supply and treatment plant, and a strong focus on waste reduction and recycling.
Gordon Hannah, CEO of the China Fleet Trust, added: “Sustainability has always been at the heart of our values. With the addition of this solar array, alongside our existing 400kW system, we are demonstrating how businesses can embrace renewable energy and sustainable practices to create a lasting, positive impact on the environment.”
“The solar array will not only support our operational energy needs, but will also inspire our members, visitors and the wider community to adopt greener energy solutions and take part in shaping a more sustainable future."