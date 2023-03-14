On Wednesday I met with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya from Belarus. She stood for election in the 2020 Belarusian presidential election as the main opposition candidate after her husband, Sergei Tikhanovsky, the previous candidate, was arrested. Many opposition leaders have been arrested from speaking out against the Lukashenko regime which is backing Putin in the war in Ukraine. She told us that she has now been sentenced to 15 years in absentia and is effectively now unable to return to her country. She strongly disputes Lukashenko’s election and neighbouring Lithuania Prime Minister even referred to her as the national leader of Belarus. She has been an active campaigner against the Lukashenko regime speaking at the UN, the EU and at the Council of Europe. It was a real pleasure to meet such a strong politician on International Women’s Day. On Wednesday I also joined FairFuelUK at their reception which was calling for the Fuel Duty level to remain frozen. I was happy to support their campaign for fuel duty not to go up in these difficult times.