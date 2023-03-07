In the main chamber I asked about toll crossings and whether the Department of Transport would investigate looking at taking them over as part of their portfolio. He said that “The provision, upkeep and operation of significant crossings is funded by toll incomes at local level”. But he continued and said, “I would be happy to meet her to discuss that specific local issue”. Over the weekend I met with some of the officers of the Tamar Toll Action Group. We had a wide ranging discussion about the running of the bridge. We have agreed that we will try to obtain further information and then meet with Councillors who manage the Tamar Crossings. The crossings are owned by Cornwall Council and Plymouth Council. I then plan to meet the Minister to see what more can be done to assist those who have to make this crossing on a regular basis.