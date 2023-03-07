Last week I met with Marie Curie at the launch of their Daffodil appeal for 2023. Marie Curie aim to provide a better life for people living with a terminal illness and their families. They offer expert care across the UK in people’s own homes and in nine hospices. They told me that last year Marie Curie provided direct support to more than 66,000 people. They arelargest charitable funder of palliative and end of life care research in the UK. I would like to thank Marie Curie for all they do and it was a pleasure to meet with them.
In the main chamber I asked about toll crossings and whether the Department of Transport would investigate looking at taking them over as part of their portfolio. He said that “The provision, upkeep and operation of significant crossings is funded by toll incomes at local level”. But he continued and said, “I would be happy to meet her to discuss that specific local issue”. Over the weekend I met with some of the officers of the Tamar Toll Action Group. We had a wide ranging discussion about the running of the bridge. We have agreed that we will try to obtain further information and then meet with Councillors who manage the Tamar Crossings. The crossings are owned by Cornwall Council and Plymouth Council. I then plan to meet the Minister to see what more can be done to assist those who have to make this crossing on a regular basis.
In the main chamber I also asked about plans for wind farms in the sea between our peninsula and Wales. I wanted to ensure that everyone who uses the sea are being properly consulted, in particular the fishermen who fish these waters.
During the week I also met with Chemical Manufacturer Livent. They wanted to discuss with me the legislation surrounding Lithium. Lithium has been found in Cornwall and I want to ensure that this natural resource that we frequently use in batteries can come from Cornwall as part of the green agenda.
In Parliament it was a real pleasure to meet with Liskeard School & Community College. Around 50 pupils where up on a visit to Parliament. The group also visited a Mosque and went to the theatre to see the show Wicked. I hope they all enjoyed their trip to London.
After a surgery in my Liskeard Office I met with the Tri-Service officers.
The Tri-Service Safety Officers (TSSO’s) role is to provide early intervention, prevention, and an operational response working collaboratively with Devon and Cornwall Police (DCP), Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS), South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) and Cornwall Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team. It was good to meet with them to get an update on a number of matters. I attended a meeting of the local Conservative Party on Friday night and am pleased to report that I was selected by them to stand at the next General election on the revised boundaries. I had already been reselected to stand on the current boundaries but there is a small change to the South East Cornwall Constituency where Lockengate goes into the St Austell and Newquay constituency.
Lastly I was pleased to celebrate St Priran’s Day by attending the Saltash Civic Service. I would like to congratulate all those who were given awards during the service.