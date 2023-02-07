Last week at my regular meeting of Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee we started a new enquiry into species reintroduction.
The inquiry aim is to look at how this is done.
Species reintroduction is the return of regionally extinct plants, animals, or fungi to their historic ranges.
Species reintroductions have the potential to help the government meet its biodiversity goals, as well as benefit local communities, restore ecosystems and secure the future of organisms in the wild.
However, experience shows that reintroductions need careful long-term management plans to manage any adverse effects on other land users or local communities.
I also attended the All Party Parliamentary Group for Parkinson’s. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves.
The group aims to keep Parkinson’s on the political agenda to ensure government initiatives and policies meet the needs of people with the condition and their families and carers.
On Wednesday evening I attended the 1922 Committee Centenary celebration.Over 500 people attended the dinner from the Conservative Party.
In 1922 a group of Conservative MPs demanded that the Party withdraw from the David Lloyd George led coalition government which led to the General Election of that year. In 1923 the group was formalised as the 1922 Committee as a voice for backbench MPs.
Back in the constituency it was a real pleasure to visit the Old Duchy Palace in Lostwithiel. I met with Kirsty Worden who Chairs the Cornwall Buildings Preservation Trust.
It was good to see how the preservation work is being done and the equipment needed to maintain this historically significant building.
The Old Duchy Palace is Grade 1 listed and many see it as one of the most historically significant buildings in Cornwall.
It was built in 1292, as part of the administrative headquarters of the Duchy of Cornwall estate which once housed the Stannary Parliament.
Today it houses Aquarius Antiques run by father and daughter team Francis and Antonia Moreau. They had a fantastic range of antiques and I would like to wish them both the very best with their new venture. I would also like to thank the Trust for the work they are doing to protect this important building.
On Saturday I went out delivering and talking to local people in Kingsand and Cawsand about a local issue. I am conducting a local survey about whether there is a dog ban on the beaches in the village during the day during the warmer months.
Currently there is a ban on Cawsand beach and there has been a lot of discussion about the extension of this to all the town beaches.
A lot of people had written to me saying that further consultation was needed and I am carrying out this survey so that people can have there say and that the Council can take their views into account.
If any constituent would like a survey posted to them please email me with your name and address and I will pop one in the post to you. As always my email address is [email protected]