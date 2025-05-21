THIS summer, Sterts Arts and Environmental Centre in Cornwall is opening its doors to a new generation of theatre-makers with two inspiring opportunities for children aged 8 to 11: a dynamic half-term workshop in May and an imaginative full-scale youth production in August.
Play In A Week, running from May 27-30, invites children to devise and perform their own theatre piece in just four days. Led by Devon-based actor and theatre facilitator Philippa Gunning, the workshop promises a fun and welcoming environment where young participants can explore storytelling, performance, and creative collaboration.
“I can’t wait to see the group come together and create something original,” says Philippa. “This is about building confidence, discovering new skills, and having a lot of fun along the way.”
The workshop concludes with a special performance for family and friends on the final day. The cost is £80 per child, and sessions run from 10am to 4pm with a soft drop-off from 9am.
In August, the spotlight shifts to Wake Up! – a bold, youth-led production that marks the first homegrown show in Sterts’ brand-new Barn Theatre at Upton, near Liskeard.
Written by Jenna Drury and directed by Philippa Gunning, Wake Up! follows 10-year-old Sam and her imaginary orangutan friends as they confront environmental issues and discover their voices as young changemakers.
Auditions for Wake Up! take place on Sunday, June 8 in a relaxed, no-pressure workshop format. The cast will rehearse over two weeks starting late July, with performances scheduled for August 8. Participation costs £100, payable upon casting.
“We’re passionate about making theatre accessible and exciting for young people,” says Lucy Donald, General Manager at Sterts. “These projects are about more than just performance – they’re about creativity, confidence, and connection.”
With limited places available for both projects, early booking is advised. For more details and to secure a place, visit the Sterts website.