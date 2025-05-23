WITH the summer season on its way, Cornwall Council has reminded dog owners to check rules before taking to the county’s beaches.
Due to this, dog owners are being reminded to check the rules before taking their pooches for a stroll on the sand as restrictions come into force at some of Cornwall’s beaches.
From now until September 30, dogs are not allowed on the following beaches between 10am and 6pm:
- Carbis Bay
- Crackington Haven
- Crooklets
- Polzeath
- Porthmeor
- Porthminster
- Porthmissen/Trevone
- Porthtowan
- Sennen
- Widemouth
- Gyllyngvase Beach
At Summerleaze, Bude, dogs are permitted on the beach but must be kept on a lead between 10am and 6pm from May 21 until September 30.
In addition, there are three protected wildlife areas where dogs are banned all year round (24 hours a day). These are:
- Carnsew Pool
- Copperhouse Pool
- Hayle Estuary
Those who are found to be breaking restrictions could face a fine. It is an offence to take your dog on a beach during restricted times or to allow your dog to foul and not clear up after it. Either could result in a Fixed Penalty Notice of £100.
Full details about restrictions for dogs on beaches can be found on Cornwall Council’s website.