A BAR in a brewery in Cornwall has topped the list as the best pub in the country for holidaymakers when it comes to service and sunshine.
The Hicks Bar at St Austell Brewery’s Visitor Centre on Trevarthian Road in St Austell has taken the top national spot, ahead of the Boathouse in Falmouth which has secured second place.
Experts at holidaycottages.co.uk have analysed ratings from TripAdvisor and Untappd and taken into account the number of sunlight hours in each area to produce the list.
A spokesperson said: “Hicks Bar, located in St Austell Brewery’s Visitor Centre, is just 300 metres from St Austell Railway Station. It scores an outstanding 5/5 on TripAdvisor ratings and boasts 4.2 hours of average daily sunlight across the year, making it the highest rated pub on our list.
“The Brewing Experience tour will delight even the most discerning beer connoisseur, clear from its high Untappd rating of 3.55, while the Friday night Brewery Beats keeps live music fans coming back for more.
“With seasonal beers brewed with hops from around the globe, you can expect American and Australian-style brews alongside Cornwall’s finest.
“At Hick’s Bar, you can expect traditional English pub grub along with American favourites, such as pancakes and stacked nachos, and of course, a selection of the finest Cornish pasties.”
Commenting on the second place pub, the spokesperson said: “Perched above the harbour with sweeping views of the Fal Estuary, the Boathouse is a popular local spot offering rotating cask ales, fresh seafood and a laid-back atmosphere.
“With guest beers from Cornwall and beyond, expect a mix of hoppy pale ales, smooth bitters and the occasional bold stout on tap, leading to it boasting the sixth highest Untappd rating of all the UK pubs ranked. The food menu is seasonal and proudly local.”