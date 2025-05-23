MODERN steam locomotive Tornado will be appearing in Cornwall on Sunday (May 25).
Tornado, pulling the Royal Duchy excursion train from Bristol to Par, will visit MPower Cornwall CIC’s railway turntable in St Blazey.
The visit will help the social enterprise highlight its appeal for the final segment of funding needed to complete its skills training centre which it is expecting to open in September.
The turntable is the centrepiece of the new training facilities which will offer practical STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) education opportunities to people looking to access careers in the engineering and construction sectors. MPower expects to focus on children and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Restored to working order by MPower in 2023, the turntable has provided practical learning opportunities for young, inexperienced NEET (not in employment, education or training) volunteers, working under the supervision of experienced volunteer engineering mentors.
MPower launched its initiative in 2021 with the aim of addressing a technical skills shortage. A range of stakeholders have been brought in to help make the project a success.
Duncan Mitchell, founder and chief executive of MPower, said: “To enable MPower to complete the work and enable young people under the age of 18 to access the site from September, we still require in the region of £75,000, and will be launching our Crowdfunder in early June to achieve this.”
MPower is calling on individuals and potential stakeholders for support.
Tornado will appear at the turntable at around 2pm on Sunday and remain on site for 90 minutes. The locomotive, which entered service in 2008, is the only brand new mainline steam locomotive to have been built in the 21st century.
During Tornado’s stay, teas and coffees will be served, with donations being collected to raise money for a community defibrillator. More information about MPower will be available from stewards.