Last week in Westminster I was able to catch up with the secretary of state for defence. With HMS Raleigh and Devonport Naval Base and Dockyard providing so much employment in my constituency, it is always good to raise defence matters when I can.
I was also able to catch up with the National Farmers’ Union at the launch of their manifesto. I am always pleased to see constituents attend these events and it was therefore great to catch up with Rob Halliday, the chairman of the South West NFU board attending the launch. I would also like to extend my thanks to NFU president Minnette Batters, who told us that this would be her last year in that position.
I had a meeting with the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations to hear that they still have concerns about the health medicals that fishermen and women have to undertake. I have promised to request a meeting with the new shipping minister, Lord Davies, in order to discuss this matter. I also met with fisheries minister Mark Spencer MP, with colleagues, to again raise concerns about the closure of the Pollock fishery off of the South West coast. I understand that there are ongoing discussions with Industry representatives and am looking forward to meeting with the minister and scientists again this week.
I also met with Serco to discuss defence matters including defence housing. I was able to discuss matters of defence housing that have been raised with me. I am pleased that we are seeing much improvement to the accommodation blocks in HMS Raleigh and am pleased that Capt Jane Rowe and her predecessors have been able to secure much needed upgrading, particularly to the shower facilities.
I was delighted to join my Cornish MP colleagues and the Conservative leader of Cornwall Council, Linda Taylor, to witness the signing of the new Devolution Deal for Cornwall. As ‘Team Cornwall’, we all work together in any way we can to ensure we get the maximum available support from the government. One such project I learned about was the investment of £60,000 into the tennis courts in Thanckes Park, Torpoint.
The project is part of a nationwide investment by the UK Government and the Lawn Tennis Association to refurbish public tennis courts across Great Britain. In addition to investment of £40,000 from the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation, £20,000 will also be invested by Torpoint Town Council, this includes donations received for the project.
Back in the constituency I went knocking on doors in Callington to hear about the issues faced there. After this I firstly popped into St Mary’s Church to see the Callington Christmas trees. Many churches across Cornwall have been undertaking Christmas tree displays from local charities, organisations and businesses. I would like to thank all involved for getting us in the Christmas spirit. After St Mary’s, it was a great pleasure to pop into the Lost Surfing cocktail cafe for a delicious lunch and hot chocolate.
This will be my last column in the run up to Christmas. I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a happy Christmas. I know not everyone is Christian in South East Cornwall and I would like to wish all celebrations that take place at this festive season go well. I would particularly like to thank all those who are working over this period and hope you all can celebrate in your own way.