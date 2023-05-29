Back in the constituency on Friday, I met with South West Water at Colliford Lake. I raised the matter of the continuing temporary hose pipe ban and whilst I fully support them with their ‘save every drop’ campaign, I told them about my constituents concerns about the continuing hose pipe ban. They explained to me that they are carrying out work to source more supply to the reservoir and are also progressing things like desalination. Reservoirs are now beginning to move to a healthier level with Colliford at 70% and Siblyback at 95% but they need to continue with the restriction for the present time because if the summer months of dry weather we had last year are repeated this year the trend will revert to very low reservoir levels. I will continue to ask government to look at the legislation surrounding drought orders which is the reason for the temporary use ban. I have also asked South West Water to step up the way that leakage is addressed and also secure more sources of supply as a matter of urgency.