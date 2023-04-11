I hope that everyone had a peaceful Easter and thank all those who work during this important time for our tourist industry.
I would also like to thank all those who keep us safe and care for others.
I did take a couple of days to visit my mother-in-law and my husband and I helped her with a few jobs around her house that she could not manage herself and made sure she was well.
I WAS pleased to hear last week that the Council had dropped the plan for a Mayor following the consultation.
I have long argued that no substantive change to the way we are governed should take place without a referendum.
Now that the consultation showed clearly that this was not a popular move – we need to move on.
I congratulate the Council on the fact they are willing to listen.
In 2007, most of the then District Councils carried out polls on whether we move to the current Unitary Council.
The then Liberal Democrat administration and Labour government decided to push on regardless of the clear no vote.
The current Conservative administration has listened to the people and I think they should be congratulated for this.
COMMUNITIES across rural Cornwall are set to benefit from over £5 million extra in local authority funding to support rural business and community groups, it was announced last week by the Government.
Eligible local authorities in England will receive the funding, which they can invest in initiatives such as farm diversification, projects to boost rural tourism, and community infrastructure projects including electric vehicle charging stations.
The funding will also help people start up local businesses to supercharge growth and create employment opportunities for rural areas.
I WAS sorry to see Sir Richard Branson’s rocket company Virgin Orbit had filed for bankruptcy last week.
Branson’s firm was Cornwall Spaceport’s sole launch partner, and as the facility – owned by Cornwall Council – purely caters for horizontal flights, it will be difficult to find a new partner as most satellites are launched vertically.
That said, the infrastructure is now available and I know the Spaceport are actively looking for a new partner and I wish them well in this.
The launch in January was so nearly successful, only failing because of a blocked fuel filter.
Having an ability to launch space craft in the UK is important.
That is why we have the government-funded UK Space Agency sponsored by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology which inspires and leads the UK in space to benefit our planet and its people.
RECENTLY the Government published their Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan which reinforces the Government’s commitment to stamp out anti-social behaviour and restore the right of people to feel safe in, and proud of, their local area.
The plan is an ambitious and wide-reaching new approach that will give Police and Crime Commissioners (PCC), local authorities and other agencies the tools to tackle the blight of anti-social behaviour facing communities across England and Wales.
The plan sets out a radical new approach to tackling anti-social behaviour including: stronger punishment for perpetrators, cracking down on illegal drugs, evicting anti social tenants and making perpetrators of anti-social behaviour repair the damage they inflicted on victims and communities; making communities safer by increasing police presence, deploying tougher financial penalties for wrong doers, and keeping our streets orderly; and enhancing local pride by taking actions to revive high streets and revitalise parks and green spaces.